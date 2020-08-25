Lucille Segur, 93Coral Springs, FL/Grafton - Lucille (Mallett) Segur, 93, passed away peacefully August 7, 2020 in Coral Springs, FL. She was predeceased by her husband Richard P. Segur who passed away in 2013.Lucille was born in Worcester, MA and grew up in Shrewsbury, She graduated from Commerce High School and then worked for New England T and T. She married her husband Richard in 1946. They were married for 67 years. They loved to travel and visited 48 of 50 states, most of Canada, Ireland, England and Switzerland. Lucille was very active in the Grafton Evangelical Congregational Church. She was a dedicated volunteer Braillist for many years translating textbooks for medical students. She loved to read and do needlepoint until macular degeneration slowly robbed her of her vision.Lucille and her husband moved to Florida in 1982 to be close to her family. She was an amazing cook and all who knew her enjoyed many wonderful meals.In addition to her daughter Joyce Morrissey, of Coral Springs, FL she leaves her grandson Christopher Roney and his wife Tina, of Grafton, MA, her brother Pail Mallett and his wife Patricia, of Rosedale, CA, Great-Grandchildren Monica Rodriguez of Washington, DC, Christian Roney and his wife Alex of Bremerton, WA, Cole Roney of University Place, WA, Grace, Lilly, Anne and Alice Roney, all of Grafton, many nieces and nephews and her very dear friend of 75 years Shirley Holden of Crystal River, FL. Lucille was predeceased by her brothers Alfred, Donald and Kenneth, her son in law Raymond Morrissey, and grandson Stephen M. Roney.Services will be private and held at a future date at the family's convenience.A Book of Memories to share a special message with Lucille's family is available online at: