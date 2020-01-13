|
|
Lucille Carmen Weroniecki, 97
Charlton, MA - Lucille Carmen Weroniecki, 97, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019. Lucille was born on February 12, 1922, daughter to Carmen and Carl Strout. Lucille had seven siblings: Philip, June, Elaine, Carl, Estelle, Judy, and Virginia. Lucille's late husband, John Weroniecki, was a school teacher in Webster, MA. Lucille and John had a daughter, Deborah Anne Pearson, and son-in-law, Thomas Pearson, who passed away in 1993 and 2007 respectively. Lucille loved her three grandchildren and their partners, Desiree and Robert, Jennaway and Pierre, and Tom and Anna. Lucille adored her great-grandchildren; Desiree and Rob's children Henry and John Paul and was looking forward to the birth of her third, a granddaughter, to Jennaway and Pierre.
Lucille loved art and was an accomplished painter. She graduated from Bartlett High School in Webster, MA, and then continue her artistic education at schools throughout New England. She enjoyed spending time at the Sturbridge Senior Center, and had a plot in the community garden there. Lucille enjoyed attending the local and state fairs every summer, and won many blue ribbons for her beautiful flowers. She was a sports fan; she never missed one of her grandchildren's athletic games. Lucille was a dedicated, loving, and generous grandparent, sister, friend, and neighbor.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pearson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o All Saint's Academy, P.O. Box 818, Webster MA 01570.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020