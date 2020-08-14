Lucille E. (Bernier) Wright
Ft Myers Beach Dudley - Lucille E. (Bernier) Wright died suddenly at the age of 75 on July 31st. Born
on May 15, 1945, to Dorothy A. (Labonte) and Ernest W. Bernier. She was predeceased by her younger sister, Denise R. Bernier. Lucille attended St. Anne's School, Sacred Heart, and Bartlett High School before following her dream of becoming a hairdresser and owning her own business. She attended Leo's School of Hair Design in Worcester.
In 1968, "Lucille's Hair Design Salon" opened at 4 Mechanic St., in Webster. She moved the shop in 1972 to her home in Dudley where she worked until she retired.
Lucille was extremely creative, but when she decided in the late 60s to have her brand new Mustang convertible painted orange her friends thought she was crazy! She loved that car, and called it "the Pumpkin". She made
gorgeous floral arrangements, and really good walnut fudge.
Lucille was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, in service to the community.
Lucille became a "snow bird" after purchasing a house in Fort Myers Beach, FL years ago.
In April of this year, Lucille sold her home of nearly 50 years, in Dudley, and started the transition of becoming a "Full-Time Floridian".
Sadly, Lucille lost her partner of 30 years, John "Jack" Charlsen on May 6th, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Lucille loved the sun and always had a beautiful tan. Whether she was in Aruba, St.Maarten, or just lying on a chaise on her backyard deck. She loved the warmth.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin M. Bernier of Provincetown, sister-in-law, Diane K. Wright of Worcester, and her devoted friends Paula and Conrad Allen of Dudley, Lisa Lavoie of Dudley, Cynthia and Buddy Walker of Fort
Myers, "great-grandchildren" Skylar and Colton Garabedian, and the entire "High Street" family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Due to concerns over Covid-19 a private memorial will occur at a later time.