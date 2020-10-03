Lucinda S. Adams, 66
SHREWSBURY - Lucinda S. "Cindy" (Sherman) Adams, passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 18, 2020.
Cindy was one of four children of the late Robert L. and Mary T. (Noponen) Sherman. She was born in Worcester and spent her formative years residing in Boylston. After graduating high school, she received her Associate's degree in Retail and Merchandising from Becker College and was employed as Regional Merchandiser with Thom McAn in Worcester. She later served for many years as Town Clerk of Boylston. Cindy always kept her eye for design, whether it be decorating her many homes, or building several homes with her former husband, as a general contractor.
Cindy leaves her loving son, Jason L. Adams and his partner Travis Lepkowski, of Worcester; sister, Debra Magiera and her husband Gary, of Myrtle Beach, SC, and brothers Robert Sherman, of Ellicott City, Maryland, and Stephen Sherman, of Shrewsbury. She will be missed by her many cousins, nieces, and nephews, including Christopher Sherman and Stephanie Sherman-Dolan; her granddogs, Rylee and Zoey; and her former husband, Steven R. Adams, of Worcester.
Cindy will be remembered by all for her friendship, loyalty and dedication, especially in her caretaking of her parents and her brother. She will also be deeply missed by her beloved dog, Sophie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
Relatives and friends are invited to Cindy's funeral Mass, will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA – masks will be required upon entry and social distancing measures will be taken. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, or to share a fond memory of Cindy, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com