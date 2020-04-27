Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Lucy Graziano
Lucy Graziano


1927 - 2020
Lucy Graziano Obituary
Lucy Graziano, 93

Worcester - Lucy Graziano, a wonderful women and friend, passed away peacefully Friday, April 10th, 2020. She was 93 years of age.

Born on January 11th, 1927, the daughter of Domenico and Marzia (Mascolo) Graziani; Raised and educated in Worcester, she graduated from Commerce High School, class of 1946. Becoming challenged with sight loss at an early age, Lucy lived her life in a multi-family home off Belmont Street, in the Lake View neighborhood of Worcester, friends with her tenants and neighbors.

Lucy is survived by cousins, friends and extended family members notably Alan Castagna who in later years watched over her and cared for her well-being. Besides her parents, Lucy was predeceased by a sister, Frances R. McCullen.

Lucy was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, the National Federation for the Blind and the Massachusetts Commission for the blind. She will forever be remembered for her kind heart and warming smile.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Lucy's funeral services and burial with her parents in St John's Cemetery will be private. Memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the Massachusetts Association for the Blind, 39 Lancaster Street, Worcester, MA or the VNA Hospice, 120 Thomas Street.

MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is Honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
