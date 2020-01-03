|
Lucy (Russo) Misilo
Holden - Lucy (Russo) Misilo, 97, formerly of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Lucy was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Frederick Misilo, Sr. in 1997.
Lucy was born and raised in West Boylston, the daughter of Saverio and Rose (Bocca) Russo. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Brian Leahy of Worcester, her son and daughter-in-law, Fred and Sandy Misilo of Northborough; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her 99 year old sister, Connie Coughlin of West Boylston and numerous nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary and her brothers, Albert, Rocco and Salvatore.
Before raising her children, Lucy worked as a packager at the Handy Pad in Worcester where she assembled first aid kits. The center of her world was her family and friends. She delighted in the activities of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most recently, she lit up whenever she saw the newest edition to her family, her great-great grandchild, Aviana.
Lucy's family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Oriol Health Care in Holden as well as the compassionate staff of the Notre Dame Hospice in Worcester.
Funeral services and burial for Lucy are private. Memorial contributions in Lucy's name may be made to of one's choice. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020