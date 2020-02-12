Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Lucy O'Connor Moran

Lucy O'Connor Moran Obituary
Lucy O'Connor Moran

Worcester - Lucy R. (Adua) O'Connor-Moran, 92, of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Care One in Millbury. Her husband, Austin Moran, predeceased her in 2014; and her first husband, John F. O'Connor, Sr., predeceased her in 1980.

Lucy is survived by a son, John F. O'Connor, Jr. and his wife Joanne of Sutton; two daughters, Nancy J. Candela and her husband Steven of Oxford, and Kelly A. Nevalsky and her husband Brian of Sutton; a brother, Richard W. Adua of Worcester; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Austin's children, Bruce F. Moran, A. Gary Moran, Linda M. Scanlon, and Lorraine A. Scola; seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Lucy was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Pasquale and Rose (Inangelo) Adua, and has lived in the city all her life.

Lucy and Austin would attend Saint Stephen's Church regularly and she was dedicated to her family, finding great joy whenever they were together.

Calling Hours for Lucy will be on Friday morning, February 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Interment will follow at Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester.

Please omit flowers.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
