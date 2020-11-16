1/1
Luigi Angelini Jr.
Luigi "Lou" Angelini, Jr

Millbury - Luigi "Lou" L. Angelini Jr., 85, formerly of Leominster, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 9th 2020.

Born in Leominster on Dec. 10, 1934, Lou is survived by his wife Joan of 35 years. He leaves daughters Jan, Jackie and Julie, stepsons Phillip and Gregg and stepdaughter Joan with whom he resided. Additionally, he leaves behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lou was predeceased by father Luigi and mother Inucentina along with siblings Rocco, Victor, Viola and Doris.

Born and raised in Leominster, Lou then spent time in Ashburnham enjoying life with Joan at the lake. Lou and Joan would live in California, Minnesota, New York and returned home to Massachusetts in 2014. In later years, the couple spent many winters in Fort Myers, Florida.

Lou graduated from Worcester Voke as a welder and embarked on a lengthy career in various industries. He worked for Digital Equipment Corp. in Westminster, Mass. for many years and retired in 1992. Lou was also a proud veteran of the United States Army and always enjoyed the annual Army/Navy football game with his West Point graduate son-in-law.

His favorite hobbies included spending time at the lake, sitting by the fire and watching Red Sox baseball on the porch. There was nothing better than Nunnu's special breakfast at the camp.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. Please remember Lou in your own special way with the memories that you shared. Donations can be made to a local veteran service organization of the donor's choice. Visit Lou's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
