Luis A. Rosa at 58
Worcester - Luis A. Rosa, 58, of Worcester died peacefully on Thursday November 21, 2019 in the UMASS Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. Luis leaves his long time companion Joy Cayford; five sons, Luis, Jonathan, Siul, Nick, and Ireal; three daughters, Melissa, Jessica, and Marisol. Luis also leaves four brothers, Santo, Eliseo, Eladio, and Martin. He is also survived by eleven sisters, Felicita, Irma, Elba, Elsa, Nereida, Maria, Yolanda, Encarnacion, Luz, Gladys, and Mariza. He was the proud grandfather to three grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
Luis was born in Cidra Puerto Rico and came to Worcester over forty years ago. He attended Worcester Public Schools. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. Luis worked for Ken Jones Tire Company for many years before he retired due to illness. Previous to that he was a self employed Carpenter.
Luis enjoyed walking, fishing and riding his bike. Most of all he treasured the times he spent with his family. Luis sera tristemente extranado por su familia y amigos. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Calling hours for Luis will be held on Monday December 2, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10:00AM in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Hope Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019