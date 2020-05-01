|
|
Luis F. Torres, 84
WESTBOROUGH - Luis F. Torres, 1SG USA (RET), 84, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was the husband of the late Berji (Ohan) Torres.
Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he was the son of Fernando and Santia (Ruiz) Torres and was educated in Puerto Rico.
Luis was drafted into the U.S. Army at Ft. Buchanan, Puerto Rico on Dec. 13, 1954 and served 20 years in personnel. Assignments while on active duty included Ft. Buchanan, PR; Ft. Leonard Wood, MO; 7th Calvary Division (Cary Owen), Korea; 15th Artillery Group, Quincy, MA; Ft. Banks, Winthrop, MA; Orleans, France, 212th Combat Aviation Battalion; DaNang, Vietnam (1968-1969); Boston Army Base, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, Boston (1969-1972); Armed Forces Examining Entrance Station (AFEES), Boston Army Base (1972-1974). During his 20 years of active duty, he received the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medals (a total of three), Good Conduct Medals (a total of six), the Vietnam Service Medal/Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Medal.
Following his service to his country, Luis co-owned and operated Fitzpatrick Brothers Auto Body in Dorchester and T, F & F Auto Leasing in Boston retiring in 1995.
He had been a resident of Westborough for 43 years. In 2003 he was named the Grand Marshal of the Westborough Memorial Day Parade. Luis was a member of the American Legion, the VFW, and an active member of the Westborough Senior Center. He was an avid cribbage player, and enjoyed shooting pool.
He is survived by three children, his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Harry Johnston of Woburn, MA; his son and daughter-in-law, James and Suzanne Torres of Westerly, RI; and his daughter, Susan Fontes of Scituate, MA; one brother, Fernando Torres of Puerto Rico; and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Myrna Torres.
A private graveside service with Military Honors will take place in the Veteran's Grove Section of Pine Grove Cemetery, Westborough.
A memorial Mass will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/ or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, www.diabetes.org/donate-to-ada.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home. www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2020