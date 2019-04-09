|
|
Luke A. Sacco, 88
WORCESTER - Luke A. Sacco, 88 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Luke was born in Garzano, Italy, a son of the late Costantino and Angelina (DeMaio) Sacco and where he graduated high school. After the war, Luke and his family immigrated to Worcester where he has lived most of his life. He entered the United States Army in 1953 serving his country in the Korean War. Luke worked as a construction supervisor for Frank J. Shields, Inc. for 28 years and ETL Construction. He later worked for the City of Worcester Department of Public Works for 16 years retiring in 1995.
Luke's beloved wife of 48 years, Marie T. (Spaziante) Sacco passed away in 2003. He is survived by his son, Christopher J. Sacco with whom he lived; his brother, George M. Sacco and his significant other, Deborah Donohue of Shrewsbury; a niece, Angela Sacco of Billerica; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 am with his funeral service to begin at 11 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. To share your thoughts and memories of Luke, please visit his personal guestbook at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019