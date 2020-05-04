|
Lule Ruqi, 91
Worcester - Lule Ruqi, 91, of Worcester died Sunday, May 3rd at home surrounded by her family. Her husband of 8 years, Janaq Ruqi died in 1959. She leaves a son, Pavllo Ruqi and his wife, Marjanthi; a daughter, Tatjana Vezuli all of Worcester; a brother, Christie Foto of Grafton; two sisters, Margarita Gjinko and her husband, Theodor, and Lefteri Sotillari all of Worcester; three grandchildren, Sokol Ruqi, Alma Richards and her husband Gordon, and Kris Vezuli and his wife Ligerta; four great grandchildren, Sarah Ruqi, Thimjos Richards, Aiden Richards and Henry Vezuli and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Arjan Ruqi.
Lule was born in Leskovik, Albania. She was a strong willed woman who raised two children by herself and kept her head up high despite being persecuted and marginalized by the communist regime. Her hospitality was something of a legend as she opened her house to family, friends and strangers alike. She immigrated to the United States in 1996 where she continued to support her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Mary Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church.
Her funeral procession will leave O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue on Wednesday, May 6th at 10:30 AM and process by St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church prior to her graveside service at Hope Cemetery, 119 Webster Street at 11:00 AM. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Mary Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020