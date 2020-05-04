Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for Lule Ruqi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lule Ruqi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lule Ruqi Obituary
Lule Ruqi, 91

Worcester - Lule Ruqi, 91, of Worcester died Sunday, May 3rd at home surrounded by her family. Her husband of 8 years, Janaq Ruqi died in 1959. She leaves a son, Pavllo Ruqi and his wife, Marjanthi; a daughter, Tatjana Vezuli all of Worcester; a brother, Christie Foto of Grafton; two sisters, Margarita Gjinko and her husband, Theodor, and Lefteri Sotillari all of Worcester; three grandchildren, Sokol Ruqi, Alma Richards and her husband Gordon, and Kris Vezuli and his wife Ligerta; four great grandchildren, Sarah Ruqi, Thimjos Richards, Aiden Richards and Henry Vezuli and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Arjan Ruqi.

Lule was born in Leskovik, Albania. She was a strong willed woman who raised two children by herself and kept her head up high despite being persecuted and marginalized by the communist regime. Her hospitality was something of a legend as she opened her house to family, friends and strangers alike. She immigrated to the United States in 1996 where she continued to support her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Mary Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church.

Her funeral procession will leave O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue on Wednesday, May 6th at 10:30 AM and process by St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church prior to her graveside service at Hope Cemetery, 119 Webster Street at 11:00 AM. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Mary Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lule's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -