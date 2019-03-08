Home

Lydia Perkins St.Germaine Harloff


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lydia Perkins St.Germaine Harloff Obituary
Lydia (Perkins) St.Germaine Harloff

Tucson, AZ - Lydia (Perkins) (St. Germaine) Harloff, age 72, of Tucson AZ, formerly of Douglas and Northbridge, MA, died February 16th after complications from heart surgery. She leaves behind a son, Robert St. Germaine, of Tucson AZ, daughter Joy and her husband Jamie Demers, granddaughter Liz True, all of Whitinsville, MA, sisters Linda Candela of Webster, MA and Gail Chandler of North Brookfield, MA and brother Christopher Perkins of Uxbridge, MA. She was predeceased by her husband Robert St.Germaine, brothers William Perkins Jr. and Lawrence Perkins and sister Janice Becker.

Lydia graduated from Lowell Tech and worked many years at Wyman Gordon's as a Plant Engineer. She loved bowling, boating and vacationing in New England, especially Webster Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. Retiring to Tucson over 20 years ago, she made many friends and was a devoted member of "Desert Son Community Church" where she was deeply loved and known for greeting friends and strangers alike with big hugs and a warm smile. Service is March 23rd in Tucson, AZ. Private services to be held this summer in Webster and Oxford, MA.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
