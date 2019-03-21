|
Lyle G. Favreau
Norwich, VT - Lyle G. Favreau, 74, passed away peacefully on March 18th at the VA Hospital of White River Junction VT.
Lyle was born in Southbridge, MA to George and Mary (Stafford) Favreau on September 8, 1944. He grew up in the town of Charlton and was a member of Charlton High School Class of 1962.
He worked as a truck driver for Wajer's Express, Dudley, for over 10 years and Crete Carrier Corporation until his retirement.
He was an army veteran of the Vietnam War and was the present commander of the American Legion Post #8 in Norwich, VT.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 27 years Patricia (Greene) Favreau of Norwich, VT; a son, Michael Favreau and his wife Tammy of Braselton, GA; a daughter Elizabeth Paradis and her husband Scott of Charlton, MA; 2 step daughters' Catherine Sartor and her husband Chris of Quechee, VT; Tracy Hinck and her husband Ken of Norwich, VT. Lyle also leaves a brother Dale Favreau and his wife Lucette of Sturbridge, MA as well as his former wife, Constance (Szymczak) Favreau of Dudley. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Lyle is preceded in death by his mother Mary, his father George, his brother Ronald Favreau, and his daughter Lynn Favreau.
There will be a memorial service in Norwich, VT at a later date to be announced.
There will also be a graveside service in West Ridge Cemetery, Charlton on a different date, also to be announced.
Memorial contributions can be made to:
Pancreatic Cancer Action Network®
1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
PanCAN.org
Or
American Legion Post #8
PO BOX 324
Norwich, VT. 05055
The family of Lyle wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of the VA Hospital of White River Junction for their care and support.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019