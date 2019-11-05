|
Lyle S. Hegarty, 72
Worcester - Lyle S. Hegarty born September 12, 1947, passed away on October 25, 2019 in U Mass Memorial Hospital. He was 72.
He leaves behind a daughter Heidi Hegarty of Cincinnati, Ohio, sisters, Nancy Burdett and partner Paul Coderre of Auburn, Norine Curtin and husband Richmond of Spencer, Kathy Jamieson and partner Jeffrey Burdett of Auburn, a brother Merlin Jamieson Jr., of Georgia, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Lewis Hegarty of Florida, his mother Idris "Helen" Jamieson and step father Merlin Jamieson Sr, of Auburn, a brother John Hegarty of Worcester. Lyle was retired from the City of Worcester where he worked as a mechanic and maintenance. With pride, Lyle served our country in the U.S. Army. He was also committed to his Legion family and friends at the American Legion Post 318 where he served as Historian on the board. A private graveside service will be at a later date in Hope Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the American Legion Post 318 at 180 Greenwood St., Worcester; on Sunday, November 17, from 1:00 - 4:00.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019