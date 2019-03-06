|
|
Lynda M. (Skerry) Russell, 55
BARRE - Lynda M. (Skerry) Russell, 55, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born in Worcester, MA, the daughter of the late Noel and Marilyn (Newcomb) Skerry.
She leaves behind her beloved mother Marilyn Skerry of Barre; her three children, Amanda McHugh and her husband Trevor of Barre; Samantha Monson and her husband Joseph of New Braintree; and Joshua Russell of Wheelwright; one grandson and light of her life Harlan McHugh of Barre; and the father of her children and former spouse David Russell of Wheelwright. She also leaves her four siblings Noel Skerry and his wife Erica and their two children Kyle and Hannah; Chuck Skerry and his wife Stacey and their two children Kristen and Karl all of Barre; Lisa Newell and her husband Tom and their two children Katie and Matt of Hardwick; and Laurie Skerry of Wheelwright; many friends, and her fur baby Tucker. She was predeceased by her father Noel Skerry in 2008 and her adopted daughter Angella Pellerin in 2006.
Lynda had a brilliant mind earning her degree from the University of Lowell in 1985 in physical therapy. After graduation she worked for Dr. Caron in Worcester before staying home for several years with her children. She later worked as a claim consultant for UNUM and as an elder care provider; she most recently worked managing Quabbin Liquors in Barre.
Lynda was an adoring mother who would brag about her children and their accomplishments to anyone who crossed her path. She was so proud of them and made sure they always knew it. She was recently promoted to Grandma and wore that title with honor. She absolutely adored her grandson and spent many of her Tuesdays off snuggling and smothering Harlan with love.
Lynda had a huge heart and was always giving to others. She loved to cook and make meals for her family; we will all miss her famous turkey burgers! Lynda was a long time member of the Anne-Marie Cancer Fund and enjoyed planning their annual benefit dinner. She loved to watch her favorite movie, Pretty Woman, and always looked forward to decorating for the holidays.
Lynda was a proud grandmother, a loving mother, a loyal daughter, a caring aunt, a beloved sister, and a fierce friend. She had a heart of gold and will be missed beyond measure.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 11am - 1pm in Pillsbury Funeral Home in Barre. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lynda's name to The Anne-Marie Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 56, Barre MA 01005 or The Boxer Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 440, Grafton MA 01519.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019