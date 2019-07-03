|
Lynn M. Adams, 65
West Brookfield - Lynn (Ducharme) Adams, 65, of West Brookfield, died suddenly on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center.
She leaves her two loving daughters, Amanda Raymond and her husband Jon-Michael of Holden and Abby Adams and her partner Kaitlena Cash of Boston; her mother, Margurite (Thegberge) Ducharme of West Warren and her three grandchildren, Wesley, Taylor and Bennett Raymond. She also leaves her former husband Mark Adams and her former mother-in-law Phyllis Adams of West Brookfield. She was predeceased by her father, Norman Ducharme. Lynn was born in Ware and was a life-long resident of the area.
Lynn loved being outside tending to her garden. She was very crafty and enjoyed decorating. She had a passion for collecting anything primitive and enjoyed quilting. Her biggest joy and loves of her life were her wonderful grandchildren, whom she will truly miss.
A Celebration of Life for Lynn will be held at Salem Cross Inn, Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1PM. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting her family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 3 to July 4, 2019