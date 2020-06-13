Lynn Bruso
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn M. Bruso, 62

Auburn - Lynn Marie Bruso, 05/05/1958-05/29/2020, loving wife, mother, grandmother and devoted friend passed away from unexpected health complications at the age of 62.

Born in Worcester and a graduate of Millbury High School 1976. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 37 years, Albert J. Bruso, her daughter, Stephanie A. Bruso and her son, Albert J. Bruso Jr. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Jordan Diaz, Albert Bruso and Cameron Bruso who were the light of her life. Lynn was predeceased by her father Philip L. Courville in 1984. She is survived by her mother, Barabra R. Dagnese Courville Mort wife of Leonard Mort, her sister, Marilyn Saucier and brother, Scott Courville and many nieces and nephews.

Lynn had the gift of gab and was loved by everyone she came in contact with throughout the years in her workplaces especially at Up Front, The Donut Center, Hot Dog Annies and Kohl's.

Lynn was many things to so many people. She was an amazing wife, mother, friend, and a support system to more people than we can count. She did anything for her family but also for others that needed her love, compassion, or a listening ear. She made everyone feel welcome. She made us all smile and laugh with her infectious larger than life personality. She was the life of the party and always cooking something delicious. Forever in our hearts will be space for this wonderful woman.

Due to the current restrictions in place for COVID-19 pandemic the funeral services are being held privately. However, the family wishes to thank all that have reached out with support and condolences during this difficult time. Please visit Lynn's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved