Lynn M. Bruso, 62Auburn - Lynn Marie Bruso, 05/05/1958-05/29/2020, loving wife, mother, grandmother and devoted friend passed away from unexpected health complications at the age of 62.Born in Worcester and a graduate of Millbury High School 1976. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 37 years, Albert J. Bruso, her daughter, Stephanie A. Bruso and her son, Albert J. Bruso Jr. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Jordan Diaz, Albert Bruso and Cameron Bruso who were the light of her life. Lynn was predeceased by her father Philip L. Courville in 1984. She is survived by her mother, Barabra R. Dagnese Courville Mort wife of Leonard Mort, her sister, Marilyn Saucier and brother, Scott Courville and many nieces and nephews.Lynn had the gift of gab and was loved by everyone she came in contact with throughout the years in her workplaces especially at Up Front, The Donut Center, Hot Dog Annies and Kohl's.Lynn was many things to so many people. She was an amazing wife, mother, friend, and a support system to more people than we can count. She did anything for her family but also for others that needed her love, compassion, or a listening ear. She made everyone feel welcome. She made us all smile and laugh with her infectious larger than life personality. She was the life of the party and always cooking something delicious. Forever in our hearts will be space for this wonderful woman.Due to the current restrictions in place for COVID-19 pandemic the funeral services are being held privately. However, the family wishes to thank all that have reached out with support and condolences during this difficult time. Please visit Lynn's tribute page at: