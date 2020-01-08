|
Lynn M. Corey 63
Worcester - Lynn M. Corey, 63, a lifelong Worcester resident passed away home to the Lord peacefully, Monday, January 6, 2020 from cancer.
Lynn was born in Worcester on May 30th, 1956, the daughter of George Corey, Sr. and Josephine M. (Peters) Corey. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy class of 1974 and from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a bachelor's degree in accounting with honors.
Lynn is survived by many cousins and extended family members who were instrumental in caring for her during her lifetime. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Forrest and George Corey Jr.
Lynn was a member of St George Orthodox Cathedral. Lynn's happiest times involved being with family and friends. She enjoyed and looked forward to family gatherings, social occasions, the holidays, and trips to Nantasket Beach during her childhood.
A period of calling hours will be celebrated Monday, January 13, 2020 from 9:15 to 9:45 am in the Saint George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street followed by her funeral service at 10:00 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street or Department of Mental Health/Community Health Link. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with calling hours. "May her Memory be Eternal"
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020