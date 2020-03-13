Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
346 Shrewsbury Street
Holden, MA
View Map
Lynn Gonyea


1948 - 2020
Lynn K. (Fischhaber) Gonyea, 71

HOLDEN - Lynn K. (Fischhaber) Gonyea, 71, beloved wife of Robert P. Gonyea, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A complete obituary is available at

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
