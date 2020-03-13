|
|
Lynn K. (Fischhaber) Gonyea, 71
HOLDEN - Lynn K. (Fischhaber) Gonyea, 71, beloved wife of Robert P. Gonyea, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A complete obituary is available at
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020