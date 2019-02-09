Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2200
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Augustine's Church
17 Lincoln St.
Millville, RI
View Map
Lynn M. (Benoit) Kooistra, 52

Sutton - Lynn M. (Benoit) Kooistra, 52, of McGuire Rd. passed away on Thurs. Feb. 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 12 years Ernest J. Kooistra; her mother, Rita (Lachapelle) Benoit of Uxbridge; a brother, Mark Benoit of Dudley; 3 sisters, Kimberly Benoit and Brenda Baillargeon both of Millville, and Amy Latino of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Born in Woonsocket, RI on April 11, 1966 she was daughter of the late Edward Benoit, and was raised in Millville. She has been a resident of Sutton the past 12 years.

Lynn worked as a Buyer at Orbital ATK Co., a defense contracting company for many years. Previously she had worked for Disney World in Florida for several years. She was a graduate of Blackstone-Millville Regional High School and enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, and bee keeping. She was a lifelong member of St. Augustine's Parish and will be remembered as a loving, caring woman with an adventurous spirit.

Her memorial funeral Mass will be held on Sat. Feb. 16 at 9 am in St. Augustine's Church, 17 Lincoln St., Millville. Cremation burial will take place in Riverdale Cemetery in Whitinsville. Calling hours at Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd. Uxbridge will be held on Fri. Feb. 15 from 5 to 7 pm. Memorial donations in Lynn's may be made to: St. Augustine Church, 17 Lincoln St., Millville MA 01529. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
