Lynn Koroser-Crane, 59
Bloomfield, CT - Lynn Koroser-Crane, 59, beloved wife, sister, daughter and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Bloomfield, CT, on August 16, 2020. A career public housing executive, world traveler, community theater actor, and adoring cat mom, she lived every day to its very fullest-always showing kindness to others. She has been an inspiration and bright light to all who knew her.
Lynn was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and raised nearby in Southbridge. She graduated early from Southbridge High School, earned a BA in Psychology from Purdue University and an MA in Educational Counseling from Anna Maria College.
Throughout her career, Lynn was committed to improving communities, through her professional work in public housing, as well as her participation in civic organizations. She served as Executive Director of the Putnam Housing Authority, Poughkeepsie Housing Authority, and West Hartford Housing Authority.
She was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Putnam Rotary Club and served as Team Leader of the Rotary Club of West Hartford, where she took part in a cultural exchange to New Zealand. She was a long-time Executive Board Member and past President of the Connecticut Chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials. She later served as Director of Asset Management for the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority, from which she retired in 2018.
With a lovely singing voice and flair for acting, Lynn was actively involved in community theater in Putnam and at the Park Road Playhouse in West Hartford. She wrote a stage play/musical, "Baby I'm a Boomer," celebrating growing up in the 1960s and 1970s.
Lynn loved to travel and experience different cultures, cuisine, and scenery. She traveled to England, Tunisia, Egypt, Israel, Greece, Italy, numerous Caribbean islands, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii and many other parts of the U.S., including national parks and historic sites. These trips with her husband, family members and friends brought long-lasting treasured memories.
Lynn leaves to mourn her devoted family: Husband David R. Crane of Bloomfield, CT; mother Katherine Koroser of Erie, Pennsylvania (formerly of Worcester, MA); sister Sky Paradise-Lewallen of New Mexico; nephew Matthew Paradise of Vermont; cousin Jon and his wife Sandy Ayers of Indiana; and godchildren Michael and Ana Rege of CT, and Robert Jackson of Georgia. She was pre-deceased by her Uncle John and Aunt Stella Ayers, and their daughter, her cousin Faith Ayers-Royer.
Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute of New Britain/Plainville for their exceptional patient-oriented care.
A private funeral will be held at the family's convenience. Friends may call on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In order to adhere to continued COVID 19 mandates, masks are required, six feet of social distancing along with having a maximum of 50 people in the funeral home at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
To fund a scholarship for a public housing resident in Lynn's memory, donations may be sent to the Connecticut Chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, c/o ConnNAHRO Scholarship Fund-Lynn-Koroser-Crane, 701 Hebron Ave., 3rd Floor, Glastonbury, CT 06033.