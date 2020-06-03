Lynn Marie Gremo
1962 - 2020
Lynn Marie (Adubato) Gremo, 58

Paxton - Lynn Marie (Adubato) Gremo, 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She will be forever loved and missed by her devoted husband and best friend of 21 years, Wayne R. Gremo; her three cherished daughters, Lauren Lepore of Clinton, Tabitha Temple of Sterling and Crystal Simon-Gremo of Worcester; as well as her six adoring grandchildren, William, Rosalynn, Alainna, Tavon, Jeniya and Shaun. And let's not forget her favorite 4 legged friend, Layla, as well as many dear friends and family members.

A private wake will be held on Saturday, June 6th. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends when state restriction are lifted. Date TBD. Burial in Mount Vernon Cemetery, West Boylston will be private, and at a later date as well. To share a memory or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit

www.faybrothers.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fay Brothers Funeral Home - West Boylston
1 West Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01583
(508) 835-6500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
