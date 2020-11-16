1/1
Lynne Lassey
Lynne K. (Maniero) Lassey, 72

Worcester - Lynne K. (Maniero) Lassey, 72, of Worcester passed away peacefully Sunday, November 15th at home surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband of 48 years, Jeffrey P. Lassey; a son, Jeffrey T. Lassey and his wife, Mary of Leicester; a daughter, Stephanie A. Mustica of Worcester and her former husband, Massimo; and five sisters, Lana Khoury and her husband, Francis of Auburn, Lorna Chiras and her husband, Richard, Lois Maniero, Lenora Losapio and her husband, Paul, and Linda Backstrom and her husband, Peter all of Worcester. She also leaves five grandchildren who were very special to her, Angelo, Marcello, Jack, Emma and Lily and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was born in Worcester the daughter of Frank C. and Stella (Guglielmello) Maniero and graduated from South High School and the former Worcester State College. Lynne was a teacher for 38 years with the Worcester Public Schools, retiring in 2008 from Chandler Magnet School. Working with children brought Lynne great joy. Many students reached out to her over the years thanking her for the positive impact she had on them.

Lynne's favorite pastime was traveling with her husband and spending summers at Hampton Beach with her family. She found most joy spending time with her sisters and grandchildren during holiday gatherings and watching her grandchildren grow. Mrs. Lassey was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Be Like Brit Foundation, Inc., 66 Pullman Street, Worcester, MA 01606. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
November 16, 2020
Jeff so sorry for your loss. We had some fun times. Lynne always made me laugh . God bless Marilyn and Jerry Levesque
Marilyn (Boukalis) Levesque
Friend
