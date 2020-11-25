1/1
Lynne Openshaw
1953 - 2020
Lynne E. Openshaw, 67

AUBURN - Lynne E. Openshaw, 67, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

She leaves her loving father, William (Bill) Openshaw, Jr., sister, Sharon Soponski, of Auburn, and brother, David Openshaw, of Worcester. Her mother, Lucie (Chenier) Openshaw, passed away in 2016. Lynne was also predeceased by twin brothers, Robert and Richard Openshaw.

Lynne will be dearly missed by a large extended family, including many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Lynne graduated from Auburn High School. Prior to working at Toys R' Us in Auburn for 25 years, she worked at Maxwell Silvermans, Yong Shing, and Hermitage Nursing Home.

Lynne enjoyed travelling to York Beach and Canada with family, and crafting.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate).

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lynne's family from 9 – 10 AM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA, where masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be held privately. To leave a note of condolence for her family, or to share a fond memory of Lynne, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
