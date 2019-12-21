|
M. Elaine (Dorsey) Priestley, 77
West Boylston/The Villages, FL - M. Elaine (Dorsey) Priestley, 77, died peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Villages in Florida. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Sacco) Dorsey and had lived in West Boylston for many years before moving to The Villages twelve years ago.
Elaine will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years, Richard F. Priestley; her sons, Richard Priestley and his wife, Sue of Westerly, RI and Stephen Priestley and his wife, Jennifer of Warwick, RI; her daughters, Anne Grabauskas and her husband, Jeffrey of Holden, Susan Priestley of Lithia, FLA and Katie LeBlanc and her husband, Jeremy of Holly Springs, NC; her sisters, Betty Lou Lambert and her husband, Roger of Worcester and Barbara Gardner and her husband, John of The Villages, FLA; grandchildren, Jessica, Stephanie, Nicholas, Lindsay, Timothy, Kimberly, Liz, Jacob, Amelia and Calvin; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Elaine moved to West Boylston at a young age and graduated from West Boylston Junior/Senior High School with the class of 1960. She married the love of her life, Richard with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Elaine devoted her life to her family and caring for her home for many years, and later worked as an Administrative Assistant at UMass Medical Center in Worcester for more than 15 years. Over the years, she enjoyed taking family vacations to Hampton Beach and going on cruises. She loved the beach! She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and was a fantastic cook. More recently, Elaine developed a love for golf, playing the courses near her new community at The Villages in Florida. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend memorial calling hours from 12 to 4 pm on Saturday, December 28th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund @ curealz.org or the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road,
Tavares, FL 32778 Phone: 888.728.6234 https://web.cshospice.org/foundation/giving/. To share a memory or offer a condolence
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019