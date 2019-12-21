Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Priestley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Elaine (Dorsey) Priestley


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Elaine (Dorsey) Priestley Obituary
M. Elaine (Dorsey) Priestley, 77

West Boylston/The Villages, FL - M. Elaine (Dorsey) Priestley, 77, died peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Villages in Florida. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Sacco) Dorsey and had lived in West Boylston for many years before moving to The Villages twelve years ago.

Elaine will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years, Richard F. Priestley; her sons, Richard Priestley and his wife, Sue of Westerly, RI and Stephen Priestley and his wife, Jennifer of Warwick, RI; her daughters, Anne Grabauskas and her husband, Jeffrey of Holden, Susan Priestley of Lithia, FLA and Katie LeBlanc and her husband, Jeremy of Holly Springs, NC; her sisters, Betty Lou Lambert and her husband, Roger of Worcester and Barbara Gardner and her husband, John of The Villages, FLA; grandchildren, Jessica, Stephanie, Nicholas, Lindsay, Timothy, Kimberly, Liz, Jacob, Amelia and Calvin; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Elaine moved to West Boylston at a young age and graduated from West Boylston Junior/Senior High School with the class of 1960. She married the love of her life, Richard with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Elaine devoted her life to her family and caring for her home for many years, and later worked as an Administrative Assistant at UMass Medical Center in Worcester for more than 15 years. Over the years, she enjoyed taking family vacations to Hampton Beach and going on cruises. She loved the beach! She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and was a fantastic cook. More recently, Elaine developed a love for golf, playing the courses near her new community at The Villages in Florida. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend memorial calling hours from 12 to 4 pm on Saturday, December 28th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund @ curealz.org or the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road,

Tavares, FL 32778 Phone: 888.728.6234 https://web.cshospice.org/foundation/giving/. To share a memory or offer a condolence

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -