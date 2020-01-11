|
Dr. M. Elizabeth
"Betty" LeBlanc
Worcester - Dr. M. Elizabeth "Betty" LeBlanc, formerly of Barnstable and Fairhaven, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 5th. She was the beloved only child of the late Edward and Phoebe LeBlanc of Worcester.
Elizabeth devoted her life to the field of education, as a graduate of St. Stephen's High School, earning a B.A. from Our Lady of the Elms College, a M.A. from Seton Hall University and a PHD from Rutgers University. Her career in Higher Education spanned several decades as a college professor at Seton Hall University, Fordham University, Roger Williams University and Salve Regina University, specializing in Elementary Education. Throughout her life, Elizabeth had an impact on those whom she met and her legacy will live on in the teachers she trained and the lives of their students as well. Elizabeth enjoyed time on Cape Cod and traveling with her close friends. She will be remembered fondly for her kindness and devotion to family, her close friends, colleagues, and students. Elizabeth's gifts to everyone were her loyalty, thoughtfulness, caring and generosity.
At her request, burial will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield, 577 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104
