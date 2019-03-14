Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Conlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Frances Conlin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

M. Frances Conlin Obituary
M. Frances Conlin, 90

WORCESTER - M. Frances Conlin, 90, of Worcester, died Sunday March 10th. She is survived by two sisters, Rosemary McCabe and Sr. Josephine Conlin, both of Toronto, Ontario and many nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, great-grand nephews and great-grand nieces.

She was born in Ontario, Canada the daughter of Herbert L. and Mary Anne (Rowan) Conlin. Fran had been a long time member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish.

Her funeral is Saturday, March 16th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with her funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 5 Spaulding Street. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home the morning of the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Salmon VNA & Hospice, 37 Birch Street, Milford, MA 01757.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now