M. Frances Conlin, 90
WORCESTER - M. Frances Conlin, 90, of Worcester, died Sunday March 10th. She is survived by two sisters, Rosemary McCabe and Sr. Josephine Conlin, both of Toronto, Ontario and many nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, great-grand nephews and great-grand nieces.
She was born in Ontario, Canada the daughter of Herbert L. and Mary Anne (Rowan) Conlin. Fran had been a long time member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish.
Her funeral is Saturday, March 16th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with her funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 5 Spaulding Street. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home the morning of the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Salmon VNA & Hospice, 37 Birch Street, Milford, MA 01757.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019