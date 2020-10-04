M. Louise Tedesco, 88
Holden - M. Louise Tedesco, 88, of Holden died Thursday, September 17th in Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. She is survived by a son, B. Richard Tedesco and his wife, Theresa of Shrewsbury; a daughter, Sharon A. Tedesco of Worcester; a daughter-in-law, Joan Tedesco of Rutland; a brother, Paul M. Rosborough of Uxbridge; two sisters, Gladys E. Cartier of NH and Vivian J. Hart of Miami, FL; eight grandchildren, Richard V. Tedesco, Garrett LeBlanc, Cole LeBlanc, Tyler Tedesco, Chase LeBlanc and his wife, Annette, Daniel Tedesco, Angela Tedesco, and Rebecca Tedesco; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A son, David L. Tedesco predeceased her.
She was born in Millis, the daughter of William J. and Melva I. (Murphy) Rosborough; and was a graduate of the former Blackstone High School. Louise loved cooking and traveling, especially to Maine. She devoted her life to her family.
A celebration and remembrance of her life will take place on Saturday, October 17th at 10:00 AM at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in Louise's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.oconnorbrothers.com