M. Phyllis Hyland, 96
WORCESTER - M. Phyllis (Scalley) Hyland, formerly of Worcester and Sandwich, died peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 96, after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband, Everett Hyland, in 1995.
Born on December 23, 1922 in Worcester, daughter of the late George G. Scalley & Mildred P. (Seaman) Scalley, Phyllis graduated from Commerce High School and the Katharine Gibbs School. For more than thirty years Phyllis worked in the insurance department at Mass Electric.
After living in Worcester for more than fifty years, upon retirement, Phyllis and Everett settled in Sandwich. After his death, she continued to live in the home that Everett built. Phyllis spent countless hours gardening, loved to play the lottery and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She enjoyed walking her beloved dog, Sophie, along the Cape Cod Canal, and volunteered for many years at Cape Cod Hospital and the Thornton W. Burgess Society. Phyllis enjoyed socializing with her many caring neighbors and working part time, which she did through her 90th birthday. She will long be remembered for her signature hats and her talent for conversation.
Phyllis was predeceased by her brothers, Robert H. Scalley & George G. Scalley, Jr. She leaves her sister in-law, Catherine "Kay" Scalley, of Holden. "Auntie" also leaves her nieces, Mary Singas and her husband Michael of Jefferson, and Nancy Johnston and her husband Brian of West Boylston, who were close to her throughout their lives. Phyllis also leaves many nieces and nephews, across three generations.
The family would like to express their most sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Coleman House in Northborough, for the kindness and the compassionate care they provided for Phyllis.
A CALLING HOUR will be held from 10 to 11 A.M. on TUESDAY, MAY 28th in KELLY FUNERAL HOME, 154 Lincoln St., followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. To share your thoughts and memories with the family online, please visit:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 25 to May 26, 2019