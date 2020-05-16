|
M. Rita Larosee, 93
Millbury - M. Rita (Devoe) Larosee, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14th 2020 at Care One Millbury.
Rita's husband of 57 years, Paul E. Larosee passed in 2003. She leaves one daughter and three sons, Mary Beth and her husband Rick, Brian and his wife Sue, Richard and David all of Millbury along with seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Edward and Mary (McCormick) Devoe.
Rita was born and raised in Millbury. She worked as a home health aid for many years and enjoyed every minute of helping others. She loved going on trips in her younger days with her husband Paul. She also loved playing bingo and taking bus trips with the Millbury Senior Center to Foxwoods Casino. Spending time with her family and friends was her greatest enjoyment.
Rita's family would like to thank staff members at Care One Millbury for all the kindness and compassion during her stay. Due to the current health situation services and burial at Saint Brigid's Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at
Please visit Rita's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family.
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 18, 2020