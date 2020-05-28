Mabel (Londergan) Goodney
1923 - 2020
Mabel V. (Londergan) Goodney, 97

Worcester - Mabel V. (Londergan) Goodney, 97, of Worcester passed away on Thursday, May 28th in the Saint Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after complications of COVID-19.

Mabel is survived by her daughter, Patricia M. Perkins of Auburn; 4 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late William and Viola (Moge) Londergan and is also predeceased by a son, Robert M. Goodney and two brothers, William Londergan and Edward Londergan.

Mabel graduated from the former Saint Peter's High School and worked as a secretary for Assumption College and the Riley-Stoker Company retiring from Ashland Chemical. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Peter's Church in Worcester and volunteered for many years with Elder Family Services as a senior companion.

Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral services will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Saint Peter's Church, Worcester with burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Mabel or to sign her online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
