Mabel (Houde) St.George
Worcester - Mabel (Houde) St.George, born May 2nd 1926 died July 20th 2019. She married predeceased Philip St.George, in 1949. They were married for 60 years.
She leaves behind her predeceased son, James St.George, daughter-in-law Linda and grandson, Brian St.George and loving daughter, Deborah St.George, of Worcester. Mabel was one of seven children born to Frederick and Mabel (Bigelow) Houde of Spencer and Worcester. Lenore (Houde) Donnelly, her surviving sibling, resides in the DC area. She will be dearly missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mabel & Philip and Deborah moved to the Cape, South Yarmouth for many years prior to returning to live in Worcester.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019