Madeleine M. (Metivier) Courville, 99
Worcester - Madeleine M. (Metivier) Courville, 99, of Worcester, died peacefully early on Tuesday May 12, 2020 in the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center. Her husband of 53 years, Victor L. Courville died in 1993.
Mrs. Courville is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Tozeski and her husband Robert of Holden; two grandchildren, Melissa Tozeski and Joshua Tozeski and many nephews and nieces. She was also predeceased by a sister, Theresa Nowak and a brother, Vincent Metivier. Madeleine was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late John and Harriet (Noe) Metivier. Mrs. Courville lived in Leicester for many years and for a time at Cape Cod. She was also able to enjoy wintering in Florida for several years.
Mrs. Courville worked as a Nurse's Aide at Fairlawn Hospital and later for sixteen years at Hahnemann Hospital and retired in 1978. She was a member of St. George's Church and served for a time as a Eucharistic Minister there as well as an active volunteer with the Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration. Madeleine was an avid reader and golfer and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a lifelong devotee of St. Anthony.
Mrs. Courville's graveside service in Notre Dame Cemetery will be private. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be held at a later date as gathering guidelines are changed. Please visit her online guestbook at www.worcesterfuneral.com to leave a condolence or message for her family. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street has care of the service arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020