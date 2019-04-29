|
|
In Loving Memory
MADELEINE M. DUFF
May 31, 1942 - May 1, 2004
I remember the day I met you.
The Day God made you mine.
I remember the day I lost you,
And will to the end of time.
With all the tears and heartaches,
One thing made me glad.
You chose me to share
The precious years we had.
My thoughts are always with you,
Your place no one can fill.
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still.
I feel you walk beside me,
And when my life is through,
I pray that God will take my hand
And lead me straight to you.
Your Husband Ron and Loving Family
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019