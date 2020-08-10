1/
Madeleine (Cadorette) Renault
Madeleine L. (Cadorette) Renault, 91

UXBRIDGE - Madeleine L. (Cadorette) Renault, 91, passed away on Mon. Aug. 10, 2020 after an illness.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Joseph E. Renault; her 3 children, Robert E. and his wife Lisa Renault of Millville, Janice A. and her husband Ken Moulton of Oxford, and Ronald P. Renault of Uxbridge; 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Born in Northbridge, MA on July 14, 1929 she was the daughter of Domina and Amanda (Lemelin) Cadorette and lived her life in the Linwood section of Northbridge.

Mrs. Renault worked at Pelland Cleaners as a Presser, previously worked at the former Whitin Machine Works. A graduate of St. Mary's High School in Milford she enjoyed puzzles, knitting, reading, and spending time with her family. She played the piano and loved playing music with different groups and also in church.

According to her wishes a cremation will take place and a burial in St. Mary's Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Madeline's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.To leave a condolence message for her family please visit http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
