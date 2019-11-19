|
Madeleine B. (Brodeur) Westerback, 99
Fort Belvoir, VA - Madeleine B. (Brodeur) Westerback, 99, formerly of 18 Briarwood Circle, Worcester, MA died Friday, November 15, 2019, at The Fairfax, Fort Belvoir, VA.
Her husband of 50 years, Oscar O. Westerback, died in October, 2000. She leaves two daughters, Lisa K. Westerback of Vienna, VA., and Lori W. Leival of Lorton, VA; two grandchildren; nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by four brothers, Edouard A. Brodeur, John H. Brodeur, Leonid Brodeur, and Wilfred O. Brodeur, and two sisters, Phébe B. Frank and Thérése B Chauche. She was born in Worcester, MA, daughter of Edward A. and Albani (Rocheleau) Brodeur, and lived many years in Auburn before moving back to Worcester. She graduated from St. Anne Academy in Marlborough, and Worcester State College with a B.S. in Education.
Madeleine was a teacher for 17 years in the Auburn Elementary School System. She also worked in the research lab at Norton Company in Worcester. She was a hospital recreational worker for the American Red Cross in the U.S. and at a military hospital in Germany. She was a social worker for Red Cross of Worcester and director of Quinsigamond House of Worcester Girls' Inc. She also covered emergency phones for service to military families. Madeleine was a former member of the Board of the American Red Cross, Board of Family Services, Inc., Trustee of Family Services, Board of Directors of Worcester Music Guild, Girl Scout leader and Brownie leader at First Congregational Church of Auburn. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association of Auburn, the Worcester Horticultural Society and the Worcester Art Museum. Madeleine also acted as a resident volunteer at the Briarwood retirement community in Worcester. Madeleine had many hobbies, including ballroom dancing with her late husband, Oscar, and excelled in watercolor painting.
Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Worcester Art Museum, Worcester, MA. To offer a condolence please visit:
ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019