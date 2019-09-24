|
|
Madeline P. (Tecza) Branowicki, 92
NORTHBRIDGE - Madeline P. (Tecza) Branowicki, 92, passed away on Mon. Sept. 23, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbridge after a period of declining health . She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years Harold J. Branowicki in 2015.
She is survived by a son Michael Branowicki of Woodstock, CT; a daughter Karen Legere and her husband Alan of Northbridge; a grandson Zachary Legere of Northbridge; a sister-in-law, Mary Branowicki of Northbridge; as well as a niece and nephew. She was predeceased by a sister Lillian Sampson, and a daughter-in-law Patricia Branowicki. Born in Moosup, CT on March 4, 1927 she was the daughter of Francis and Helen (Chmura) Tecza and lived most of her life in Northbridge.
Madeline worked for many years as an inspector for the former Whitin Machine Works in Whitinsville, and later for Fenwal in Ashland where she retired in1989. In their younger years, Madeline and her husband Harold enjoyed traveling to many places including North Carolina, California, Bermuda, Las Vegas, Canada, and Florida. She also liked being outside, gardening flowers and vegetables, reading, and most of all spending time with her family, her greatest joy. Madeline was a member of St. Patrick's Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Beaumont Nursing Home, the Memory Care Unit and Salmon VNA & Hospice for their kind and compassionate care given to Madeline.
Her funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of her family. The are no Calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Madeline's memory may be made to: The , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019