Madeline H. (Agnitti) Ciesluk, 94
Berlin - Madeline H. (Agnitti) Ciesluk, 94, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in UMass Medical Center, after a brief illness.
She is survived by five children: Florine Sjoblad, Sandra Rudenauer and her husband, Skip, Michael Ciesluk, Paul Ciesluk and his wife, Maryjane, and Lorie McEwen, and her husband, Chris; a daughter-in-law, Camille Ciesluk; fifteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Florian H. Ciesluk, who died in 2001, and their son, Richard H. Ciesluk, who died in 2003. Five siblings also predeceased her.
Madeline was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of Oranto and Maria (Tegilere) Agnitti. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1943. After their marriage in 1947, Madeline and Florian lived in Clinton, before settling their family in Berlin in 1954, where she resided ever since.
A loving and caring matriarch, Madeline focused on raising her family, returning to work after her children were grown, as a Home Health Aide for Kelly Home Care, for many years.
She was a member of St. Joseph the Good Provider Parish, and the Berlin and Clinton Senior Citizens, and a former member of the Sterling Grange. She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo, but her greatest joy in life was spending time in the company of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Madeline's funeral will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph the Good Provider Church, 52 West St., Berlin. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. For those who wish, the family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the , 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 22 to July 26, 2019