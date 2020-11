Or Copy this URL to Share

Madeline B. Herman



Worcester - Madeline B. (Pecora) Herman, of Worcester, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Rd., Worcester. A calling hour in the church will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to her Funeral Mass. A full obituary will be published in Saturday's Telegram.





