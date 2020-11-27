1/2
Madeline Herman
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madeline B. Herman, 92

Worcester - Madeline B. (Pecora) Herman, 92, of Worcester died peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Notre Dame Long Term Care Center. Her husband of 61 years, Philip M. Herman, Sr. died April 10, 2012.

Madeline was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Philomena (Gagliastro) Pecora. She graduated from Classical High School.

Madeline is survived by her seven children, Barbara Zecco of Worcester, Geraldine Herman of Douglas, Madeline B. Herman, Philip M. Herman, Jr. and his wife Debbie, Mary June Courtois and her husband Marty, Elizabeth DePalo and her husband David, Thomas M. Herman and his wife Monique, all of Worcester; thirteen grandchildren, Jenna Zecco, Philip John, Derek and Michael Herman, Melissa and Megan Courtois, Kristina, Joseph Jr. and Samantha Herman, Nicholas, Matthew, Anthony Depalo, and Santo Dell 'Aquila; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Joseph M Herman, Sr.; a son in-law, John Zecco; 4 brothers and three sisters.

She had an adventurous spirit and an unrelenting love of reading, always having a book on hand. Madeline also enjoyed shopping and fine jewelry.

A Funeral Mass for Madeline will be on Saturday, November 28, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Road, Worcester. There will be a calling hour from 10 a.m.– 11 a.m. in the church prior to her Mass. Interment will follow at Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. Due to COVID safety concerns, the Funeral Mass will be live-streamed online at https://www.mercadantefuneral.com/page/live-services.com to accommodate remote attendance.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, Worcester

www.mercadantefuneral.com

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved