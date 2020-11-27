Madeline B. Herman, 92
Worcester - Madeline B. (Pecora) Herman, 92, of Worcester died peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Notre Dame Long Term Care Center. Her husband of 61 years, Philip M. Herman, Sr. died April 10, 2012.
Madeline was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Philomena (Gagliastro) Pecora. She graduated from Classical High School.
Madeline is survived by her seven children, Barbara Zecco of Worcester, Geraldine Herman of Douglas, Madeline B. Herman, Philip M. Herman, Jr. and his wife Debbie, Mary June Courtois and her husband Marty, Elizabeth DePalo and her husband David, Thomas M. Herman and his wife Monique, all of Worcester; thirteen grandchildren, Jenna Zecco, Philip John, Derek and Michael Herman, Melissa and Megan Courtois, Kristina, Joseph Jr. and Samantha Herman, Nicholas, Matthew, Anthony Depalo, and Santo Dell 'Aquila; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Joseph M Herman, Sr.; a son in-law, John Zecco; 4 brothers and three sisters.
She had an adventurous spirit and an unrelenting love of reading, always having a book on hand. Madeline also enjoyed shopping and fine jewelry.
A Funeral Mass for Madeline will be on Saturday, November 28, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Road, Worcester. There will be a calling hour from 10 a.m.– 11 a.m. in the church prior to her Mass. Interment will follow at Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. Due to COVID safety concerns, the Funeral Mass will be live-streamed online at https://www.mercadantefuneral.com/page/live-services.com
to accommodate remote attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, Worcesterwww.mercadantefuneral.com