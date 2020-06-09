Madeline J. (Cavanaugh) Horan, 87
Shrewsbury - Madeline Justine (Cavanaugh) Horan, 87, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully in the presence of family after a courageous battle with Covid-19 complications on June 8, 2020.
Madeline Horan's life centered around family and faith. Madeline knew Jesus as a personal friend and Madeline's Roman Catholic faith was the main focus of her life. Our Mother saw the best in everyone and always had a warm smile and a kind word for all. Madeline loved to take care of her grandchildren and offered a helping hand at all times to her family and the church. Madeline rarely missed a prayer group and praying for those in need. Baking was a passion and she always had banana bread to share. Madeline constantly thought of others through her thoughtful phone calls and greeting cards for all occasions. She was an entertaining storyteller, loved to sing you a song, taught all board games to her grandchildren, she was an avid reader, knitted the most beautiful blankets for others, loved to garden and going to her exercise classes. Madeline always attended her children's sporting events and dance recitals and continued that tradition with her grandchildren. She loved to travel anywhere with her dear Frankie. Loving, caring for and supporting her family was her greatest joy.
Madeline was a member of St. Mary's Parish of Shrewsbury for over 45 years and was active in the parish including as a CCD teacher. Madeline also felt at home in other parishes and attended mass and other services at St. Anne's of Shrewsbury and St. John's and St. Peter's of Worcester. Madeline was baptized at and spent her early years as a member of Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Worcester. The Cavanaugh family lived on Wyola Drive, Worcester. Madeline graduated from South High School and Worcester State College. Madeline was an elementary school teacher upon graduation and then a seminar aide at WPI, a job she loved.
Madeline was predeceased by her beloved husband of more than 60 years, Francis J. Horan Jr. Frank and Madeline attended South High School together and graduated in the same class.
Frank and Madeline raised their family in Shrewsbury. Madeline was the proud mother of four children; James and his wife Diana of Shrewsbury, Timothy and his wife Michele of Shrewsbury, Thomas and his wife Heather of Mason, Ohio and Maryellen and her husband Dean Behrend of Wellesley.
Madeline was "Nana" of ten grandchildren. Nana was proud of all of their accomplishments and each grandchild has special memories of time spent with Nana; Patrick Horan and his wife Lindsey, Delaney Horan, Sean Horan, Megan Horan, Mariah Horan and her husband Greg Terrono , Lydia Horan, Lindsay Horan, Matthew Horan, Dean Behrend, Jr. and Bella Behrend. Madeline enjoyed spending time with her two great grandchildren, Madeline Horan and Steven Horan.
Madeline is survived by her siblings and in-laws, including Francis Cavanaugh of Seminole, FL; Claire and her husband Thomas Cunningham of Worcester; Terry Cavanaugh Cunningham of Springfield, VA and Barbara Horan of West Boylston. Madeline was predeceased by many of her siblings and in-laws: Ethel and her husband Paul McMahon of Worcester; Colonel Edward Cavanaugh of Fairfax, VA; Mary and her husband Peter Rogers of Portland, ME; Raymond and his wife Helen Cavanaugh of Worcester; Matthew and his wife Nancy of Dudley; Catherine and her husband Allen Keller of Mink Creek, ID; her beloved twin Marjorie and her husband Francis Beauregard of Auburn ; Sister-in-law Marie Cavanaugh of Paxton ; Brother-in-law John Horan of Worcester; and Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law William and Gertrude Baxter of Worcester.
Madeline was the daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Kerrins) and James E. Cavanaugh, a District Fire Chief in Worcester. Madeline was predecessed by nephews Brian Cavanaugh and David Beauregard. Aunt Madeline leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. Aunt Madeline had special bonds with many nieces and nephews.
Madeline had many lifelong friends and she truly valued her friendships with Maureen Coghlin and Maureen Moore.
The Horan family greatly appreciates the care provided to their mother at Hearthstone of Marlborough. The Horan family will be forever grateful for the compassionate care and comfort provided by all at UMass Marlborough Covid-19 unit and ICU, with much appreciation to Elizabeth and Bridget who were with our mom to the end.
Services will be private and a Celebration of Madeline's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary Parish, Shrewsbury, MA. To view Madeline's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Chiampa Funeral Home, on the Common, Shrewsbury.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.