Madeline (Girouard) McGovern
1921 - 2020
Madeline "Tootsie" McGovern, 99

Paxton - Madeline "Tootsie" L. (Girouard) McGovern, 99, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born in Worcester and raised in Paxton, Madeline was the daughter of Joseph and Florence (Collier) Girouard and was a graduate of Commerce High School in Worcester.

Madeline's beloved husband of 61 years, George L. McGovern, died in 2007. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her two daughters, Susan O'Donoghue and her husband, James of Paxton and Jeanne McGovern Borysewicz of Berlin, CT. She also leaves a sister, Marguerite Hughes of Worcester and her two sons, John and Steven, 10 grandchildren, their spouses, and 16 great grandchildren. She also leaves her dear dog Paxton.

Madeline was a lifelong resident of Paxton. She served along side George, Town Clerk of Paxton, as his assistant for 25 years. She was a member of St. Columba Church, the Paxton Women's Club as well as the Duncan Hines Club. Madeline and her family enjoyed many summer vacations at Pemaquid, Maine, before settling at their summer home in Wells, Maine. As an artist, Madeline specialized in oil paintings. She painted scenes of coastal Maine and autumns in New England. She also designed beautiful quilts that became treasured gifts to her children and grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, December 12, at St. Columba Church, 10 Richards Ave., Paxton. Masks will be required by all in attendance. Madeline will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Mooreland Cemetery in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the favorite charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
