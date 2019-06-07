|
|
Madeline P. McTague
Berlin - Madeline P. McTague, 83, a long-time resident of Berlin, died Wednesday June 5th at Clinton Hospital.
Born in 1936 in Jay, Maine, to Henry Plaisted and Ellouise (Wing) Plaisted, Madeline graduated from Jay High School. She was the first member of her family go to college, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Physics from the University of Maine Orono in 1958.
Madeline taught Physics and Earth Sciences at North Plainfield High School in the 1960s. While in New Jersey, she was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, through which she met her husband of 53 years.
After relocating to Massachusetts with her family in 1980, Madeline continued her dedication to education by serving on the Berlin-Tahanto school committee for 9 years. Madeline loved singing and sang regularly at her church, the United Church of Clinton. She was also an avid gardener and book reader.
Madeline was a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, and could often be found listening to or watching the game.
She is survived by husband Bob McTague; their three sons, Robert "Frank", Henry, and Charles; her brothers, Walter and Robert Plaisted; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Madeline's funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the United Church of Clinton, 109 Haskell Ave., Clinton. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 3:00-5:00 p.m.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 7 to June 14, 2019