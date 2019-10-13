Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Madelyn Goodhall Obituary
Madelyn J. Goodhall, 77

UNION, CT - Madelyn J. Goodhall, 77, of Union, CT, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Harrington Memorial Hospital. She was born to Dorothy Kendall in Worcester, MA, and worked in purchasing for Galileo Electro Optics for many years. Madelyn is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Albert L. Goodhall; six children, John Young, Jr. and his wife Sarah, Scott Young and his wife Jane, Christine Spann and her wife Sophia, Andy Goodhall, Tim Goodhall and his wife Cathy, and Mark Goodhall; 13 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; her sister, Rita Crowson; and several nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 10 to 11 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow the calling hour at Union Center Cemetery, Union, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
