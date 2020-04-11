|
|
Madelyn J. Vanasse, 89
Clinton - Madelyn J. (Gay) Vanasse, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Leominster following a period of declining health. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert J. Vanasse. She is survived by her three children, Robert J. Vanasse, Jr. of Clinton; Gary S. Vanasse & wife Eleanor of Sterling; Diane Sousa & husband Christopher of West Boylston. She leaves her siblings, Marsha Tolman & husband Robert of Leicester; and Carol McKinstry of Sterling; grandchildren Brian, Kevin, Corrie, Alicia, and Kelli; great-grandchildren Charllie, Devin, Olive, and Olivia; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her sister Shirley Mayberry.
Madelyn was born in Worcester to the late Henry & Corinne (Lovely) Gay. She was raised and educated in Clinton and was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1948. For twenty-five years, she and her husband Bob successfully owned and operated a local landmark, Vanasse's Variety Store, on Water Street in Clinton. Madelyn was well known for her sandwiches and baked goods and always served her patrons with a smile. Mrs. Vanasse was a motherly figure to the children in the neighborhood and always quick to lend a hand to anyone in need. She was a devout member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton and held membership with the West Boylston Lions Club. Madelyn loved the outdoors, tending to her yard and garden, and spending time in the company of her family. She will be forever remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, immediate funeral services with burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Madelyn Vanasse to: St. John the Evangelist Church-Restoration Fund, c/o 149 Chestnut St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 17, 2020