Madelynne " Jan" Leth- Steensen, 86



BRIMFIELD - Madelynne " Jan" Leth- Steensen, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 29, 2020 in Baystate Medical Center.



She leaves her husband of 65 years Ted Leth-Steensen, Sr; children Linda Cross and her husband Kevin of York, PA; Ted Leth-Steensen,Jr & his wife Ruth of Brimfield, Diane Frei & her husband Matt of Neuenhof, Switzerland and Lisa Vogan and her husband Rohn of East Amherst, NY; 20 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.



Her love for people led her to become a nurse where she studied and passed the first National Nurse Practitioner Exam. Jan was a nurse for various hospitals including Mary Lane Hospital, Harrington Memorial Hospital and Monson developmental Center for 22 years until she retired.



Jan attended the East Brookfield Baptist Church faithfully for 58 years where she served in many areas. She loved children and was the head of Pioneer Clubs for many years. Her life passions were her faith and her family.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:30PM in Brimfield Cemetery, 28 Wales Rd. (Rte 19) Brimfield, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the East Brookfield Baptist Church, 262 E. Main St., East Brookfield, MA 01515. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield.





