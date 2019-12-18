|
|
Madlyn Kaminsky, 89
Medfield/Worcester - Madlyn (Diamond) Kaminsky, age 89, died on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale.
Her husband Louis Kaminsky died in 1963. She leaves one daughter, Sondra Kaminsky, wife of Kenneth Wadness of Medfield; six grandchildren, Toma, Alina, Jonathan, Kevin, Yvonne and Alvin. She was predeceased by her daughter, Robin Smith and her three brothers, Louis, Eli and Nathan Diamond.
She was born in Woonsocket, RI and when very young, when both of her parents died, she moved to Worcester to live with her brother Louis Diamond and his wife Frieda. For a number of years, she lived in Schenectady, NY and moved to live with her daughter and son-in-law in Medfield for 13 years.
In Schenectady for a number of years she was a dietitian at a school for medically challenged individuals and also was a school crossing guard.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 AM ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20TH IN CONGREGATION BETH ISRAEL, 15 JAMESBURY DRIVE, WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. BURIAL WILL BE IN WORCESTER HEBREW CEMETERY IN AUBURN. Memorial Observance will be held 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, December 22nd at the residence of Sondra Kaminsky and Kenneth Wadness.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, 1200 Centre Street, Roslindale, MA 02131, The Solomon Schechter Day School Library, 60 Stein Circle, Newton, MA 02459, or to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019