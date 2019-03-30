|
Margaret Mary Hickey
9/8/20 - 3/27/19
Worcester - Margaret Mary Hickey, 98, of Worcester died Wednesday, March 27, at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center where she had resided for several years. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Margaret M. (Finn) and Bernard F. Hickey. She is predeceased by brothers Charles H. and Bernard F. Hickey, Jr.
She leaves a sister-in law, Jane M. Hickey, four nieces and nephews, Chas. Hickey and husband Ray DiPietro of little Compton, RI and New York City,
Jane Brouillard of Spencer, Maureen Neilly and husband Peter of Charlton Depot, and Bernard and wife Christina Hickey of Southborough, along with seven great nieces and nephews.
Born in Worcester, Peg was a 1943 graduate of the former Saint Vincent Hospital School of Nursing and Simmons and Assumption Colleges.
A dedicated public health nurse, she spent her over four decade career with the City of Worcester Department of Health, serving as its Director of Nurses for many years.
She was an active member and board member of diocesan, civic and social organizations, among them, The Saint Vincent Hospital Guild of Our Lady of Providence, Little Sisters of Mercy, Commission for Elder Affairs and The Quota and Friday Afternoon Clubs, and was appointed to many local and state boards and commissions dealing with public healthcare and educational issues.
The funeral Mass will be Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 600 Cambridge St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to the Helen Keller Foundation for Research and Education.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019