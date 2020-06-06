Marguerite Sidloski, 98
Worcester - The world lost a most beloved woman this week. Marguerite "Rita" (Garner) Sidloski, 98, of Worcester died peacefully with grace on Tuesday June 2, 2020 in the Knollwood Nursing Center, West Boylston. Her husband, William Z. Sidloski died in 2001. They were married for fifty nine years.
Marguerite is survived by her children, Mary Paulette Porter of Mendon; Teresa M. Sidloski and her husband Mark Beschle of Amherst, N.H., Eva M. Kendrew and her husband Paul of Norfolk and William K. Sidloski and his wife Cynthia of Worcester, one grandson, Luke Porter, two granddaughters, Rachael Porter and Anna Sidloski, two great-granddaughters, Alice Anabelle Porter and Jemma Porter as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Edna and by her brothers Valda, William, Wencel and Louis Garner. Marguerite was born in Sandersville, Georgia a daughter of the late Augustus and Eva (Torrence) Garner and had lived in Worcester for more than seventy five years.
Marguerite met her husband Bill while working at an Army Air Force Base in Texas where he was stationed. Soon after, they married and moved to Worcester where his family lived. She brought with her a 'southern hospitality', along with a charming southern accent that everyone loved. Together, they raised a family which was her main focus for many years and continued to be her greatest pride until her last day.
She worked as a Teacher's Aide several years for the Worcester Public School, as a receptionist at the YWCA in downtown Worcester, retiring many years ago. Marguerite was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church.
Miss Rita, as she was known by her students and children in the neighborhood, loved spending hours working in her garden and was well known for her collection of colorful hats. She liked music and dancing.
She loved the outdoors and for many years spent summers with her family at their summer camp on Tucker Pond in Sutton Mass. Her children have fond memories of hearing her raking outside the camp even after the sun had set. When asked "what is the secret to a long life?" her reply was: "kindness, stay happy, be straight with people, no arguing, use the right tone when talking…" The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff at Knollwood Nursing Center where she spent her last years.
Those who wish to make a memorial contribution may send it to Knollwood Nursing Center, in care of the Administrator, Knollwood Nursing Center, 87 Briarwood Circle, West Boylston, MA 01583 or you may make a contribution to a charity of your choice.
A service to celebration Marguerite's life will be held privately with interment to follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL SERVICE, 33 Ward Street is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.